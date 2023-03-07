Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPOT is 1.75.

The average price recommended by analysts for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is $121.64, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for SPOT is 140.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.76% of that float. On March 07, 2023, SPOT’s average trading volume was 2.08M shares.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT)’s stock price has increased by 2.13 compared to its previous closing price of 123.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/23 that Spotify Adds Users, Reports Loss After Big Investments in Podcasts

SPOT’s Market Performance

SPOT’s stock has risen by 8.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.11% and a quarterly rise of 59.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for Spotify Technology S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.77% for SPOT stock, with a simple moving average of 27.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $140 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPOT reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $121. The rating they have provided for SPOT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 06th, 2023.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to SPOT, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

SPOT Trading at 22.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +8.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.05. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 60.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -18.90, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.