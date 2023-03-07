Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is $45.27, which is $11.8 above the current market price. The public float for LUV is 591.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LUV on March 07, 2023 was 6.68M shares.

LUV) stock’s latest price update

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV)’s stock price has decreased by -1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 34.18. However, the company has seen a 0.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/23 that Southwest Executive Vows Airline Will Overhaul Systems

LUV’s Market Performance

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has experienced a 0.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.31% drop in the past month, and a -15.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for LUV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.68% for LUV stock, with a simple moving average of -8.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUV stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for LUV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LUV in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $39 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUV reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for LUV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Neutral” to LUV, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

LUV Trading at -4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -7.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUV rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.56. In addition, Southwest Airlines Co. saw 0.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUV starting from MONTFORD JOHN T, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $38.87 back on Nov 10. After this action, MONTFORD JOHN T now owns 21,046 shares of Southwest Airlines Co., valued at $87,458 using the latest closing price.

MONTFORD JOHN T, the Director of Southwest Airlines Co., sale 2,300 shares at $45.70 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that MONTFORD JOHN T is holding 23,296 shares at $105,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.78 for the present operating margin

+16.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwest Airlines Co. stands at +2.26. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.