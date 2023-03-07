Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has gone up by 50.00% for the week, with a -18.32% drop in the past month and a -38.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.57% for SEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.04% for SEV stock, with a simple moving average of -59.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is $1.88, which is $1.57 above the current market price. The public float for SEV is 38.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.65% of that float. On March 07, 2023, SEV’s average trading volume was 1.39M shares.

SEV) stock’s latest price update

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV)’s stock price has increased by 11.79 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 50.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Buy This EV and Get Some Fuel Free on Sunny Days

Analysts’ Opinion of SEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEV stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SEV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEV in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEV reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for SEV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SEV, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 04th of the previous year.

SEV Trading at -9.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.39%, as shares sank -15.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEV rose by +50.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8087. In addition, Sono Group N.V. saw -16.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-356250.00 for the present operating margin

-3850.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sono Group N.V. stands at -399706.25. Equity return is now at value -224.10, with -102.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.