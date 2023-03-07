Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP)’s stock price has decreased by -5.28 compared to its previous closing price of 3.22. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/06/22 that Solid Power Makes Progress With New Battery Technology

Is It Worth Investing in Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Right Now?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) is $6.40, which is $3.65 above the current market price. The public float for SLDP is 124.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLDP on March 07, 2023 was 2.57M shares.

SLDP’s Market Performance

SLDP’s stock has seen a -9.76% decrease for the week, with a -16.44% drop in the past month and a -11.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.41% for Solid Power Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.86% for SLDP stock, with a simple moving average of -40.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLDP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SLDP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SLDP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLDP reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for SLDP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to SLDP, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

SLDP Trading at 2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.06%, as shares sank -16.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLDP fell by -9.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, Solid Power Inc. saw 20.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLDP starting from Campbell Douglas M, who sale 170,000 shares at the price of $6.41 back on Aug 31. After this action, Campbell Douglas M now owns 9,700,214 shares of Solid Power Inc., valued at $1,089,700 using the latest closing price.

STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH, the Director of Solid Power Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $6.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH is holding 85,505 shares at $203,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLDP

Equity return is now at value 45.30, with 41.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.