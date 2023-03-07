SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SOBR stock has gone up by 14.89%, with a monthly gain of 14.89% and a quarterly surge of 105.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.34% for SOBR Safe Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.47% for SOBR stock, with a simple moving average of 45.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.27.

The public float for SOBR is 10.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.12% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of SOBR was 1.32M shares.

SOBR) stock’s latest price update

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR)’s stock price has increased by 22.03 compared to its previous closing price of 1.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

In the past week, SOBR stock has gone up by 14.89%, with a monthly gain of 14.89% and a quarterly surge of 105.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.34% for SOBR Safe Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.47% for SOBR stock, with a simple moving average of 45.34% for the last 200 days.

SOBR Trading at 43.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.40%, as shares surge +14.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +191.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOBR rose by +14.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1400. In addition, SOBR Safe Inc. saw 127.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOBR starting from Beabout J. Steven, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Aug 29. After this action, Beabout J. Steven now owns 334,503 shares of SOBR Safe Inc., valued at $11,000 using the latest closing price.

Beabout J. Steven, the Director of SOBR Safe Inc., purchase 767 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Beabout J. Steven is holding 324,503 shares at $859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOBR

Equity return is now at value -854.40, with -306.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.