Should You Invest in Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CARA is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CARA is $19.38, which is $16.0 above the current market price. The public float for CARA is 45.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.38% of that float. The average trading volume for CARA on March 07, 2023 was 389.46K shares.

CARA) stock’s latest price update

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA)’s stock price has decreased by -28.89 compared to its previous closing price of 10.02. However, the company has seen a -29.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CARA’s Market Performance

CARA’s stock has fallen by -29.87% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -41.88% and a quarterly drop of -44.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.53% for Cara Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.97% for CARA stock, with a simple moving average of -30.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CARA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CARA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $20 based on the research report published on March 08th of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CARA reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for CARA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CARA, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

CARA Trading at -34.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -41.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARA fell by -31.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.38. In addition, Cara Therapeutics Inc. saw -33.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARA starting from Goncalves Joana, who sale 2,265 shares at the price of $10.20 back on Feb 16. After this action, Goncalves Joana now owns 65,106 shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc., valued at $23,103 using the latest closing price.

Posner Christopher, the President and CEO of Cara Therapeutics Inc., sale 4,191 shares at $11.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Posner Christopher is holding 182,370 shares at $49,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-386.85 for the present operating margin

+93.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cara Therapeutics Inc. stands at -384.06. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -38.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.