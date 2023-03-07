Should You Invest in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Now?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ADM is at 0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ADM is $101.69, which is $21.52 above the current market price. The public float for ADM is 546.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.27% of that float. The average trading volume for ADM on March 07, 2023 was 3.22M shares.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM)’s stock price has increased by 0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 81.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.26% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/26/22 that Grain Traders Reap Benefits of Global Food Crunch

ADM’s Market Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has seen a 0.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.11% decline in the past month and a -10.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for ADM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.02% for ADM stock, with a simple moving average of -5.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ADM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $115 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADM reach a price target of $117. The rating they have provided for ADM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 12th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ADM, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

ADM Trading at -4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADM rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.38. In addition, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company saw -12.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADM starting from FINDLAY D CAMERON, who sale 26,197 shares at the price of $93.52 back on Dec 13. After this action, FINDLAY D CAMERON now owns 284,987 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, valued at $2,449,907 using the latest closing price.

FINDLAY D CAMERON, the Senior Vice President of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, sale 26,198 shares at $92.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that FINDLAY D CAMERON is holding 284,987 shares at $2,426,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADM

Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.