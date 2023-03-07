SentinelOne Inc. (S) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of SentinelOne Inc. (S) has gone up by 2.60% for the week, with a -3.52% drop in the past month and a 7.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.98% for S. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.86% for S stock, with a simple moving average of -23.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SentinelOne Inc. (S) is $21.02, which is $5.23 above the current market price. The public float for S is 210.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.80% of that float. On March 07, 2023, S’s average trading volume was 4.89M shares.

S) stock’s latest price update

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S)’s stock price has decreased by -1.82 compared to its previous closing price of 16.45. However, the company has experienced a 2.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of S

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for S stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for S by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for S in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $18 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see S reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for S stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to S, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

S Trading at 8.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.88. In addition, SentinelOne Inc. saw 10.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Bernhardt David J., who sale 1,538 shares at the price of $16.30 back on Feb 08. After this action, Bernhardt David J. now owns 94,876 shares of SentinelOne Inc., valued at $25,067 using the latest closing price.

Bernhardt David J., the Chief Financial Officer of SentinelOne Inc., sale 6,152 shares at $15.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Bernhardt David J. is holding 94,876 shares at $92,473 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-130.49 for the present operating margin

+60.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc. stands at -132.37. Equity return is now at value -21.40, with -16.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SentinelOne Inc. (S) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.