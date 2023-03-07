Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO)’s stock price has increased by 14.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. However, the company has seen a -47.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SECO is 5.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of SECO was 1.56M shares.

SECO’s Market Performance

The stock of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has seen a -47.47% decrease in the past week, with a -32.94% drop in the past month, and a -34.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.57% for SECO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -59.20% for SECO stock, with a simple moving average of -56.08% for the last 200 days.

SECO Trading at -49.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.62%, as shares sank -32.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SECO fell by -47.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.7670. In addition, Secoo Holding Limited saw -38.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SECO

Equity return is now at value -73.60, with -29.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.