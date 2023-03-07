Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is above average at 10.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) is $16.40, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for SBH is 105.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBH on March 07, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

SBH stock's latest price update

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH)’s stock price has decreased by -5.41 compared to its previous closing price of 16.08. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SBH’s Market Performance

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) has seen a -6.86% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.36% decline in the past month and a 34.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for SBH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.74% for SBH stock, with a simple moving average of 10.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SBH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SBH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBH reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for SBH stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 12th, 2022.

SBH Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -13.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBH fell by -6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.55. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. saw 21.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBH starting from Spinks Mark Gregory, who sale 35,456 shares at the price of $17.18 back on Feb 16. After this action, Spinks Mark Gregory now owns 38,313 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., valued at $609,134 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBH

Equity return is now at value 53.50, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.