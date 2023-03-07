Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.00 compared to its previous closing price of 25.45. However, the company has seen a 2.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RVMD is 87.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVMD on March 07, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

RVMD’s Market Performance

RVMD’s stock has seen a 2.34% increase for the week, with a -9.38% drop in the past month and a 5.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.03% for Revolution Medicines Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.38% for RVMD stock, with a simple moving average of 14.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVMD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RVMD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RVMD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVMD reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for RVMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to RVMD, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

RVMD Trading at -1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares sank -3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVMD rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.24. In addition, Revolution Medicines Inc. saw 4.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVMD starting from Kelsey Stephen Michael, who sale 1,220 shares at the price of $22.94 back on Dec 19. After this action, Kelsey Stephen Michael now owns 287,599 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc., valued at $27,986 using the latest closing price.

Horn Margaret A, the of Revolution Medicines Inc., sale 1,220 shares at $22.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Horn Margaret A is holding 61,292 shares at $27,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-730.01 for the present operating margin

+72.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolution Medicines Inc. stands at -702.95. Equity return is now at value -41.20, with -33.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.