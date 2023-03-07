Real-Time Update: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) has seen a 1.24% increase in the past week, with a -13.36% drop in the past month, and a -15.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for CORT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.07% for CORT stock, with a simple moving average of -13.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) Right Now?

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CORT is 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CORT is $31.00, which is $9.8 above the current price. The public float for CORT is 95.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CORT on March 07, 2023 was 785.14K shares.

CORT) stock’s latest price update

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT)’s stock price has increased by 10.42 compared to its previous closing price of 19.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CORT

The stock of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) has seen a 1.24% increase in the past week, with a -13.36% drop in the past month, and a -15.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for CORT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.07% for CORT stock, with a simple moving average of -13.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CORT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CORT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CORT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CORT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $22 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CORT reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for CORT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 01st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CORT, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

CORT Trading at -3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CORT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares sank -12.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CORT rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.94. In addition, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated saw 4.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CORT starting from Maduck Sean, who sale 625 shares at the price of $25.28 back on Dec 01. After this action, Maduck Sean now owns 56,462 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, valued at $15,800 using the latest closing price.

Robb Gary Charles, the Chief Business Officer of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, sale 186 shares at $26.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Robb Gary Charles is holding 21,143 shares at $4,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CORT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.03 for the present operating margin

+98.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stands at +25.20. Equity return is now at value 22.20, with 19.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.