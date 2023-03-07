Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QUOT is 0.98.

The public float for QUOT is 87.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On March 07, 2023, QUOT’s average trading volume was 507.62K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

QUOT) stock’s latest price update

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT)’s stock price has increased by 12.05 compared to its previous closing price of 3.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.59% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QUOT’s Market Performance

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) has experienced a -1.59% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.43% drop in the past month, and a 17.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for QUOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.39% for QUOT stock, with a simple moving average of 21.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QUOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QUOT stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for QUOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QUOT in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $3.50 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2022.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QUOT reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for QUOT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

QUOT Trading at 2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares sank -9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUOT fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.79. In addition, Quotient Technology Inc. saw 8.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUOT starting from Reece Joseph E, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.11 back on Dec 15. After this action, Reece Joseph E now owns 146,535 shares of Quotient Technology Inc., valued at $31,092 using the latest closing price.

GESSOW ANDREW J, the Director of Quotient Technology Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that GESSOW ANDREW J is holding 400,108 shares at $45,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.60 for the present operating margin

+46.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quotient Technology Inc. stands at -26.50. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -15.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.