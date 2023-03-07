Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for XM is $17.89, which is $0.49 above the current price. The public float for XM is 153.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XM on March 07, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

XM) stock’s latest price update

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM)’s stock price has increased by 0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 17.13. but the company has seen a 4.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/26/23 that Qualtrics Stock Soars as SAP Seeks to Exit Majority Stake

XM’s Market Performance

XM’s stock has risen by 4.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.48% and a quarterly rise of 64.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.62% for Qualtrics International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.03% for XM stock, with a simple moving average of 39.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for XM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for XM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $19 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XM reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for XM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to XM, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

XM Trading at 27.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XM rose by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.47. In addition, Qualtrics International Inc. saw 66.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XM starting from Smith Ryan S, who sale 140,129 shares at the price of $15.97 back on Feb 10. After this action, Smith Ryan S now owns 12,065,438 shares of Qualtrics International Inc., valued at $2,237,468 using the latest closing price.

Serafin Zig, the Chief Executive Officer of Qualtrics International Inc., sale 130,628 shares at $15.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Serafin Zig is holding 11,443,802 shares at $2,085,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.00 for the present operating margin

+67.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualtrics International Inc. stands at -72.77. Equity return is now at value -55.00, with -32.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.