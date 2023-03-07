Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) by analysts is $32.50, which is $12.13 above the current market price. The public float for PTGX is 48.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.35% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of PTGX was 1.10M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

PTGX) stock’s latest price update

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX)’s stock price has increased by 29.38 compared to its previous closing price of 15.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 21.24% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PTGX’s Market Performance

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has seen a 21.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 37.23% gain in the past month and a 143.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.40% for PTGX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.63% for PTGX stock, with a simple moving average of 97.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTGX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PTGX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PTGX in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $21 based on the research report published on August 25th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTGX reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for PTGX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to PTGX, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

PTGX Trading at 45.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +27.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTGX rose by +17.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +142.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.24. In addition, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. saw 80.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-471.34 for the present operating margin

+89.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stands at -458.94. Equity return is now at value -46.70, with -40.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.