PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for PWSC is 155.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.79% of that float. The average trading volume for PWSC on March 07, 2023 was 624.11K shares.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC)’s stock price has increased by 3.22 compared to its previous closing price of 19.59. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PWSC’s Market Performance

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) has experienced a -12.13% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.04% drop in the past month, and a -4.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.76% for PWSC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.84% for PWSC stock, with a simple moving average of 11.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWSC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PWSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PWSC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $32 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PWSC reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for PWSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to PWSC, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

PWSC Trading at -12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -12.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWSC fell by -12.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.54. In addition, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. saw -12.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWSC starting from HENDRAKA ANGELINA, who sale 18,171 shares at the price of $17.45 back on Aug 11. After this action, HENDRAKA ANGELINA now owns 118,137 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc., valued at $317,084 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWSC

Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.