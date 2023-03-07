Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) is 11.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PAA is 1.67.

The public float for PAA is 452.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.02% of that float. On March 07, 2023, PAA’s average trading volume was 4.53M shares.

PAA) stock’s latest price update

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 13.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/04/22 that Insider Buys of Oil and Solar Stocks Are Plays on Russia Sanctions

PAA’s Market Performance

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has seen a 0.91% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.22% gain in the past month and a 9.17% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for PAA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.62% for PAA stock, with a simple moving average of 14.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAA reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for PAA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAA, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

PAA Trading at 7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA rose by +0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.03. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. saw 13.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAA starting from McCarthy Kevin S, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $9.81 back on Jun 23. After this action, McCarthy Kevin S now owns 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P., valued at $1,961,220 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.72 for the present operating margin

+3.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stands at +1.80. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.