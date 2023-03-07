Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.92 compared to its previous closing price of 106.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/10/23 that Raytheon CEO Bought Up This Energy Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Right Now?

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Phillips 66 (PSX) by analysts is $124.86, which is $20.1 above the current market price. The public float for PSX is 461.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of PSX was 3.14M shares.

PSX’s Market Performance

PSX stock saw an increase of 0.32% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.05% and a quarterly increase of -3.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Phillips 66 (PSX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.68% for PSX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PSX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PSX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $121 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSX reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for PSX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

PSX Trading at 0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSX rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.53. In addition, Phillips 66 saw -0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSX starting from HAYES GREGORY, who purchase 10,250 shares at the price of $97.75 back on Feb 02. After this action, HAYES GREGORY now owns 14,299 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $1,001,938 using the latest closing price.

Pruitt Joseph Scott, the Vice President and Controller of Phillips 66, sale 600 shares at $110.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Pruitt Joseph Scott is holding 15,302 shares at $66,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.92 for the present operating margin

+7.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips 66 stands at +6.47. Equity return is now at value 42.40, with 15.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Phillips 66 (PSX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.