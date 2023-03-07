Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF)’s stock price has decreased by -2.52 compared to its previous closing price of 10.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.82% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) Right Now?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.67x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) by analysts is $14.15, which is $4.09 above the current market price. The public float for WOOF is 79.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.92% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of WOOF was 1.71M shares.

WOOF’s Market Performance

The stock of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) has seen a -3.82% decrease in the past week, with a -18.01% drop in the past month, and a -9.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for WOOF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.74% for WOOF stock, with a simple moving average of -20.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOOF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOOF stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for WOOF by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for WOOF in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $12 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WOOF reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for WOOF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WOOF, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

WOOF Trading at -4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -15.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOOF fell by -3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.81. In addition, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. saw 6.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOOF starting from Tichy Justin, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $9.85 back on Oct 20. After this action, Tichy Justin now owns 341,254 shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., valued at $64,025 using the latest closing price.

Tichy Justin, the Chief Pet Care Center Officer of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $15.74 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Tichy Justin is holding 78,142 shares at $102,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOOF

Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.