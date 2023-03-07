PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Stock Records -15.07% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, PENN stock has gone up by 0.73%, with a monthly decline of -10.61% and a quarterly plunge of -15.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.49% for PENN Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.74% for PENN stock, with a simple moving average of -5.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Right Now?

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for PENN is 154.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.82% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of PENN was 2.20M shares.

PENN) stock’s latest price update

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.70 compared to its previous closing price of 31.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/14/22 that PENN and Caesars Stocks Get Downgrades as Spending on Gaming Flattens

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

In the past week, PENN stock has gone up by 0.73%, with a monthly decline of -10.61% and a quarterly plunge of -15.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.49% for PENN Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.74% for PENN stock, with a simple moving average of -5.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $34 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PENN reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for PENN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PENN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

PENN Trading at -5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -11.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.63. In addition, PENN Entertainment Inc. saw 2.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from Reibstein Saul, who sale 39,457 shares at the price of $33.39 back on Feb 06. After this action, Reibstein Saul now owns 37,055 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,317,469 using the latest closing price.

Snowden Jay A, the President and CEO of PENN Entertainment Inc., sale 163,475 shares at $30.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Snowden Jay A is holding 604,527 shares at $4,923,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.07 for the present operating margin

+34.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for PENN Entertainment Inc. stands at +3.47. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.