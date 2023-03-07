Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has gone down by -1.79% for the week, with a -7.49% drop in the past month and a -15.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.27% for BTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.90% for BTU stock, with a simple moving average of 3.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Right Now?

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) by analysts is $34.00, which is $7.71 above the current market price. The public float for BTU is 142.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.88% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of BTU was 4.34M shares.

BTU) stock’s latest price update

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU)’s stock price has decreased by -6.21 compared to its previous closing price of 28.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.79% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/22 that Peabody Energy in Deal Talks With Australian Rival

Analysts’ Opinion of BTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BTU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $36 based on the research report published on June 07th of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTU reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for BTU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 29th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BTU, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

BTU Trading at -4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares sank -5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTU fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.28. In addition, Peabody Energy Corporation saw -0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTU starting from Spurbeck Mark, who sale 21,070 shares at the price of $25.88 back on Feb 24. After this action, Spurbeck Mark now owns 67,108 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation, valued at $545,292 using the latest closing price.

Jarboe Scott T., the CAO and Corporate Secretary of Peabody Energy Corporation, sale 11,573 shares at $25.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Jarboe Scott T. is holding 62,930 shares at $299,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+33.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peabody Energy Corporation stands at +23.72. Equity return is now at value 52.20, with 24.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.