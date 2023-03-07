PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PACCAR Inc (PCAR) by analysts is $75.15, which is -$1.12 below the current market price. The public float for PCAR is 515.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of PCAR was 3.30M shares.

PCAR stock's latest price update

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR)’s stock price has increased by 0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 76.19. However, the company has experienced a 5.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that Paccar Earnings Beat Estimates. What It Means for Our Stock Pick.

PCAR’s Market Performance

PCAR’s stock has risen by 5.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.52% and a quarterly rise of 11.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for PACCAR Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.69% for PCAR stock, with a simple moving average of 23.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCAR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PCAR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PCAR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $105 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCAR reach a price target of $89. The rating they have provided for PCAR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to PCAR, setting the target price at $136 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

PCAR Trading at 8.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR rose by +5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.70. In addition, PACCAR Inc saw 15.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from PIGOTT MARK C, who sale 70,937 shares at the price of $108.96 back on Jan 30. After this action, PIGOTT MARK C now owns 3,192,798 shares of PACCAR Inc, valued at $7,729,019 using the latest closing price.

DOZIER C MICHAEL, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of PACCAR Inc, sale 31,538 shares at $110.52 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that DOZIER C MICHAEL is holding 12,062 shares at $3,485,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.73 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for PACCAR Inc stands at +10.44. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.