Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI)’s stock price has increased by 1.26 compared to its previous closing price of 27.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Right Now?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) by analysts is $29.25, which is $2.02 above the current market price. The public float for OHI is 233.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.49% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of OHI was 2.26M shares.

OHI’s Market Performance

OHI’s stock has seen a 1.56% increase for the week, with a -8.67% drop in the past month and a -8.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.05% for OHI stock, with a simple moving average of -8.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OHI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for OHI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OHI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $25 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OHI reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for OHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to OHI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

OHI Trading at -2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.63. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. saw -1.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

+60.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stands at +48.38. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.