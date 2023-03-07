Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s (OCUL) Stock: A 3.57% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) has gone down by -6.38% for the week, with a 31.60% rise in the past month and a 82.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.63% for OCUL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.57% for OCUL stock, with a simple moving average of 34.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) by analysts is $11.71, which is $6.13 above the current market price. The public float for OCUL is 76.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.11% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of OCUL was 1.41M shares.

OCUL) stock’s latest price update

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL)’s stock price has decreased by -5.58 compared to its previous closing price of 5.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCUL stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for OCUL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OCUL in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $15 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCUL reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for OCUL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

OCUL Trading at 30.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +29.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUL fell by -6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.45. In addition, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. saw 98.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCUL starting from Mattessich Antony C., who sale 19,669 shares at the price of $4.24 back on Feb 06. After this action, Mattessich Antony C. now owns 446,281 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., valued at $83,397 using the latest closing price.

Notman Donald, the Chief Financial Officer of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., sale 6,476 shares at $4.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Notman Donald is holding 139,387 shares at $27,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-179.30 for the present operating margin

+89.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stands at -15.06. Equity return is now at value -84.80, with -32.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.