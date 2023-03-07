Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OSH is $36.08, which is $0.9 above than the current price. The public float for OSH is 220.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.05% of that float. The average trading volume of OSH on March 07, 2023 was 4.72M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

OSH) stock’s latest price update

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 35.53. However, the company has experienced a 0.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OSH’s Market Performance

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) has seen a 0.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 33.47% gain in the past month and a 60.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for OSH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.06% for OSH stock, with a simple moving average of 46.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSH stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for OSH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OSH in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $35 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

OSH Trading at 21.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.62%, as shares surge +36.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSH rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.29. In addition, Oak Street Health Inc. saw 65.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSH starting from GUENTHNER ROBERT, who sale 10,768 shares at the price of $35.47 back on Feb 23. After this action, GUENTHNER ROBERT now owns 441,009 shares of Oak Street Health Inc., valued at $381,929 using the latest closing price.

PRICE GEOFFREY M, the Chief Innovation Officer of Oak Street Health Inc., sale 7,728 shares at $35.48 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that PRICE GEOFFREY M is holding 3,867,135 shares at $274,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.47 for the present operating margin

+1.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oak Street Health Inc. stands at -23.56. Equity return is now at value 884.00, with -25.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.