Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS)’s stock price has increased by 33.91 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. However, the company has seen a 83.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NVOS is 12.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVOS on March 07, 2023 was 19.27M shares.

NVOS’s Market Performance

NVOS stock saw an increase of 83.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 75.19% and a quarterly increase of -6.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.51% for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 82.75% for NVOS stock, with a simple moving average of -75.49% for the last 200 days.

NVOS Trading at 62.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.57%, as shares surge +63.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS rose by +79.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1319. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. saw 15.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVOS starting from Oliva Robert Letterio, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Apr 20. After this action, Oliva Robert Letterio now owns 217,717 shares of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., valued at $11,156 using the latest closing price.

Oliva Robert Letterio, the Director of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.23 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Oliva Robert Letterio is holding 212,717 shares at $11,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Equity return is now at value -28.00, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.