Navigating the Volatility of eHealth Inc.’s (EHTH) Stock

In the past week, EHTH stock has gone up by 9.08%, with a monthly gain of 20.12% and a quarterly surge of 117.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.04% for eHealth Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.81% for EHTH stock, with a simple moving average of 46.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for eHealth Inc. (EHTH) is $8.50, which is -$2.51 below the current market price. The public float for EHTH is 25.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EHTH on March 07, 2023 was 795.16K shares.

EHTH) stock’s latest price update

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH)’s stock price has increased by 6.42 compared to its previous closing price of 9.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHTH

In the past week, EHTH stock has gone up by 9.08%, with a monthly gain of 20.12% and a quarterly surge of 117.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.04% for eHealth Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.81% for EHTH stock, with a simple moving average of 46.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHTH stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EHTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EHTH in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EHTH reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for EHTH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 01st, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to EHTH, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 21st of the previous year.

EHTH Trading at 35.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.22%, as shares surge +29.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHTH rose by +9.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.86. In addition, eHealth Inc. saw 98.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHTH starting from SOISTMAN FRANCIS S JR, who purchase 80,000 shares at the price of $3.08 back on Nov 22. After this action, SOISTMAN FRANCIS S JR now owns 428,515 shares of eHealth Inc., valued at $246,552 using the latest closing price.

WOLF DALE B, the Director of eHealth Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $3.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that WOLF DALE B is holding 52,353 shares at $16,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.50 for the present operating margin

+94.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for eHealth Inc. stands at -21.89. Equity return is now at value -17.90, with -10.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, eHealth Inc. (EHTH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.