Navigating the Volatility of CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s (CF) Stock

In the past week, CF stock has gone down by -2.72%, with a monthly decline of -2.77% and a quarterly plunge of -19.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for CF Industries Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.44% for CF stock, with a simple moving average of -12.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Right Now?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03.

The public float for CF is 195.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CF on March 07, 2023 was 2.75M shares.

CF) stock’s latest price update

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF)’s stock price has decreased by -2.86 compared to its previous closing price of 86.01. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Europe’s Natural-Gas Problem Feeds North America’s Fertilizer Boom. How Long Will It Last?

Analysts’ Opinion of CF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CF stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CF in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $90 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CF reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $118. The rating they have provided for CF stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to CF, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

CF Trading at -2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CF fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.54. In addition, CF Industries Holdings Inc. saw -1.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF starting from Noonan Anne P, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $118.64 back on Aug 26. After this action, Noonan Anne P now owns 26,411 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc., valued at $355,920 using the latest closing price.

Will W Anthony, the President & CEO of CF Industries Holdings Inc., sale 102,520 shares at $110.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Will W Anthony is holding 322,916 shares at $11,293,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.35 for the present operating margin

+51.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stands at +29.91. Equity return is now at value 74.00, with 24.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.