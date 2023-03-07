Navigating the Volatility of ACM Research Inc.’s (ACMR) Stock

The stock of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has gone up by 12.96% for the week, with a -3.97% drop in the past month and a 35.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.67% for ACMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.99% for ACMR stock, with a simple moving average of -5.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) is above average at 19.98x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) is $18.12, which is $5.66 above the current market price. The public float for ACMR is 44.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACMR on March 07, 2023 was 882.03K shares.

ACMR) stock’s latest price update

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR)’s stock price has increased by 10.85 compared to its previous closing price of 10.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACMR

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACMR reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for ACMR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on February 27th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to ACMR, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

ACMR Trading at 9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR rose by +12.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.96. In addition, ACM Research Inc. saw 53.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from Dun Haiping, who sale 35,327 shares at the price of $8.43 back on Nov 30. After this action, Dun Haiping now owns 890,620 shares of ACM Research Inc., valued at $297,807 using the latest closing price.

Dun Haiping, the Director of ACM Research Inc., sale 36,537 shares at $16.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Dun Haiping is holding 855,090 shares at $588,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.18 for the present operating margin

+47.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACM Research Inc. stands at +10.10. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.