Myomo Inc. (MYO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO)’s stock price has increased by 11.26 compared to its previous closing price of 0.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Myomo Inc. (MYO) is $5.03, which is $4.29 above the current market price. The public float for MYO is 6.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MYO on March 07, 2023 was 844.53K shares.

MYO’s Market Performance

MYO stock saw an increase of 14.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 47.98% and a quarterly increase of 0.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.07% for Myomo Inc. (MYO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.77% for MYO stock, with a simple moving average of -43.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYO stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MYO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2020.

Dougherty & Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYO reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for MYO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 27th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to MYO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 02nd of the previous year.

MYO Trading at 42.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares surge +47.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYO rose by +14.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6050. In addition, Myomo Inc. saw 44.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYO starting from GUDONIS PAUL R, who purchase 307,692 shares at the price of $0.33 back on Jan 17. After this action, GUDONIS PAUL R now owns 483,345 shares of Myomo Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

HENRY DAVID A, the Chief Financial Officer of Myomo Inc., purchase 76,923 shares at $0.33 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that HENRY DAVID A is holding 163,527 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.10 for the present operating margin

+74.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myomo Inc. stands at -74.86. Equity return is now at value -102.70, with -73.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Myomo Inc. (MYO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.