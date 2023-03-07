Mondelez International Inc.’s (MDLZ) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has gone up by 0.06% for the week, with a -1.47% drop in the past month and a -3.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.63% for MDLZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.09% for MDLZ stock, with a simple moving average of 3.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Right Now?

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.65.

The public float for MDLZ is 1.35B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDLZ on March 07, 2023 was 5.80M shares.

MDLZ) stock’s latest price update

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ)’s stock price has decreased by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 65.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 4 hours ago that Toblerone Is Removing the Matterhorn From Its Packaging

Analysts’ Opinion of MDLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDLZ stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MDLZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MDLZ in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $75 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDLZ reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for MDLZ stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to MDLZ, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

MDLZ Trading at -0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDLZ rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.61. In addition, Mondelez International Inc. saw -1.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDLZ starting from Mondelez International, Inc., who sale 30,000,000 shares at the price of $34.42 back on Feb 27. After this action, Mondelez International, Inc. now owns 45,543,005 shares of Mondelez International Inc., valued at $1,032,600,000 using the latest closing price.

Brusadelli Maurizio, the EVP and President AMEA of Mondelez International Inc., sale 20,675 shares at $66.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Brusadelli Maurizio is holding 205,081 shares at $1,378,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDLZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.12 for the present operating margin

+34.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mondelez International Inc. stands at +8.63. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.