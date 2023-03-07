MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 18.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.80% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) is above average at 37.81x,

The public float for MNSO is 299.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MNSO on March 07, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

MNSO’s Market Performance

MNSO stock saw an increase of 3.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.36% and a quarterly increase of 55.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.02% for MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.56% for MNSO stock, with a simple moving average of 110.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNSO

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to MNSO, setting the target price at $25.20 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

MNSO Trading at 25.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +23.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO rose by +3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +233.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.98. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Limited saw 73.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.