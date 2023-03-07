Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN)’s stock price has decreased by -6.53 compared to its previous closing price of 5.67. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MRSN is 1.79.

The average price recommended by analysts for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) is $15.00, which is $9.7 above the current market price. The public float for MRSN is 98.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.89% of that float. On March 07, 2023, MRSN’s average trading volume was 1.20M shares.

MRSN’s Market Performance

The stock of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has seen a -2.39% decrease in the past week, with a -23.08% drop in the past month, and a -21.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.56% for MRSN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.46% for MRSN stock, with a simple moving average of -12.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRSN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MRSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRSN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRSN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for MRSN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to MRSN, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

MRSN Trading at -12.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares sank -24.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRSN fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.04. In addition, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. saw -9.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRSN starting from Protopapas Anna, who sale 17,346 shares at the price of $5.74 back on Jan 17. After this action, Protopapas Anna now owns 48,733 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., valued at $99,566 using the latest closing price.

Lowinger Timothy B, the SVP, Chief Sci.&Tech. Off. of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,233 shares at $5.74 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Lowinger Timothy B is holding 180,363 shares at $35,777 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRSN

Equity return is now at value -178.80, with -70.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.