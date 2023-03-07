Make Informed Decisions with Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Stock Updates

The stock of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has gone up by 2.73% for the week, with a 7.65% rise in the past month and a 14.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.39% for VRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.69% for VRT stock, with a simple moving average of 29.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Right Now?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 79.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) by analysts is $18.95, which is $1.87 above the current market price. The public float for VRT is 323.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.83% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of VRT was 3.03M shares.

VRT) stock’s latest price update

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 16.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRT

Analysts’ Opinion of VRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRT stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for VRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRT in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $20 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRT reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for VRT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 01st, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to VRT, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on February 24th of the previous year.

VRT Trading at 10.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +10.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRT rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.69. In addition, Vertiv Holdings Co saw 18.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRT starting from DEANGELO JOSEPH J, who purchase 71,600 shares at the price of $13.99 back on Nov 03. After this action, DEANGELO JOSEPH J now owns 71,600 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co, valued at $1,001,684 using the latest closing price.

Fallon David Joseph, the Chief Financial Officer of Vertiv Holdings Co, purchase 13,000 shares at $13.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Fallon David Joseph is holding 220,679 shares at $175,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.90 for the present operating margin

+24.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertiv Holdings Co stands at +1.35. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.