LiveOne Inc. (LVO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO)’s stock price has increased by 18.75 compared to its previous closing price of 1.12. However, the company has seen a gain of 34.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LVO is also noteworthy at 1.35.

The public float for LVO is 65.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.21% of that float. The average trading volume of LVO on March 07, 2023 was 234.33K shares.

LVO’s Market Performance

The stock of LiveOne Inc. (LVO) has seen a 34.34% increase in the past week, with a 64.40% rise in the past month, and a 95.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.65% for LVO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.60% for LVO stock, with a simple moving average of 52.42% for the last 200 days.

LVO Trading at 60.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.07%, as shares surge +68.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +165.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVO rose by +34.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0532. In addition, LiveOne Inc. saw 106.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVO starting from ELLIN ROBERT S, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Nov 21. After this action, ELLIN ROBERT S now owns 2,089,666 shares of LiveOne Inc., valued at $23,496 using the latest closing price.

ELLIN ROBERT S, the CEO & Chairman of LiveOne Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that ELLIN ROBERT S is holding 2,054,666 shares at $10,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.18 for the present operating margin

+12.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveOne Inc. stands at -37.53. Equity return is now at value 124.60, with -19.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In summary, LiveOne Inc. (LVO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.