LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST)’s stock price has decreased by -8.77 compared to its previous closing price of 5.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/10/21 that Monday.com and 3 Other IPOs Hit the Market. All but One Closed Up Higher.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Right Now?

The public float for LFST is 317.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LFST on March 07, 2023 was 382.27K shares.

LFST’s Market Performance

The stock of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) has seen a -7.14% decrease in the past week, with a -13.97% drop in the past month, and a -15.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.48% for LFST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.43% for LFST stock, with a simple moving average of -25.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFST stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LFST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LFST in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LFST reach a price target of $7.25. The rating they have provided for LFST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 07th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to LFST, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 17th of the previous year.

LFST Trading at -7.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares sank -15.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFST fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.12. In addition, LifeStance Health Group Inc. saw -5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFST starting from Gouk Warren, who sale 15,106 shares at the price of $7.20 back on Nov 07. After this action, Gouk Warren now owns 5,967,991 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc., valued at $108,763 using the latest closing price.

Gouk Warren, the Chief Administrative Officer of LifeStance Health Group Inc., sale 15,106 shares at $7.49 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Gouk Warren is holding 5,983,097 shares at $113,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.42 for the present operating margin

+22.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeStance Health Group Inc. stands at -46.02. Equity return is now at value -18.00, with -14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.