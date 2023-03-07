ING Groep N.V. (ING) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ING Groep N.V. (ING) by analysts is $16.50, which is $4.43 above the current market price. The public float for ING is 3.67B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of ING was 3.65M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ING) stock’s latest price update

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING)’s stock price has decreased by -2.51 compared to its previous closing price of 14.33. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/08/21 that Major banks still tagged for funding Amazon rainforest destruction

ING’s Market Performance

ING Groep N.V. (ING) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.02% rise in the past month, and a 16.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for ING. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.43% for ING stock, with a simple moving average of 27.94% for the last 200 days.

ING Trading at 3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.94. In addition, ING Groep N.V. saw 14.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ING Groep N.V. stands at +19.80. The total capital return value is set at 2.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.74.

Based on ING Groep N.V. (ING), the company’s capital structure generated 333.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.95. Total debt to assets is 17.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 333.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, ING Groep N.V. (ING) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.