Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Immunic Inc. (IMUX) is $13.25, which is $16.77 above the current market price. The public float for IMUX is 31.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IMUX on March 07, 2023 was 985.00K shares.

IMUX) stock’s latest price update

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX)’s stock price has increased by 15.54 compared to its previous closing price of 1.93. however, the company has experienced a 17.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMUX’s Market Performance

IMUX’s stock has risen by 17.99% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.23% and a quarterly rise of 65.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.84% for Immunic Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.65% for IMUX stock, with a simple moving average of -32.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMUX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for IMUX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for IMUX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $5 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMUX reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for IMUX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

Aegis Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to IMUX, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

IMUX Trading at 22.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares sank -22.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMUX rose by +17.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0600. In addition, Immunic Inc. saw 59.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMUX starting from Neermann Joerg, who purchase 47,000 shares at the price of $1.26 back on Dec 14. After this action, Neermann Joerg now owns 100,000 shares of Immunic Inc., valued at $59,032 using the latest closing price.

Neermann Joerg, the Director of Immunic Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Neermann Joerg is holding 53,000 shares at $43,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMUX

Equity return is now at value -98.60, with -89.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Immunic Inc. (IMUX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.