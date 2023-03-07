iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT)’s stock price has increased by 7.94 compared to its previous closing price of 5.29. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/25/22 that Keith Olbermann Tries His Hand at Podcasting

Is It Worth Investing in iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IHRT is 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IHRT is $9.00, which is $4.43 above the current price. The public float for IHRT is 118.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IHRT on March 07, 2023 was 596.46K shares.

IHRT’s Market Performance

IHRT stock saw a decrease of -19.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -34.37% and a quarterly a decrease of -25.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.50% for iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.68% for IHRT stock, with a simple moving average of -31.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHRT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IHRT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for IHRT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to IHRT, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

IHRT Trading at -19.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.09%, as shares sank -32.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHRT fell by -19.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.06. In addition, iHeartMedia Inc. saw -6.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IHRT starting from PITTMAN ROBERT W, who purchase 94,518 shares at the price of $5.56 back on Mar 03. After this action, PITTMAN ROBERT W now owns 1,883,295 shares of iHeartMedia Inc., valued at $525,331 using the latest closing price.

BRESSLER RICHARD J, the of iHeartMedia Inc., purchase 94,518 shares at $5.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that BRESSLER RICHARD J is holding 1,606,178 shares at $523,072 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IHRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

+50.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for iHeartMedia Inc. stands at -6.76. Equity return is now at value -35.20, with -3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.