IAA Inc. (IAA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is above average at 17.58x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IAA Inc. (IAA) is $43.25, which is $8.01 above the current market price. The public float for IAA is 133.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IAA on March 07, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

IAA) stock’s latest price update

IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA)’s stock price has decreased by -6.97 compared to its previous closing price of 41.19. However, the company has seen a -6.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Ritchie Bros. Is Buying IAA, a Digital Vehicle Marketplace

IAA’s Market Performance

IAA Inc. (IAA) has seen a -6.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.77% decline in the past month and a 2.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for IAA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.95% for IAA stock, with a simple moving average of 1.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAA stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for IAA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IAA in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $44 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IAA reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for IAA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to IAA, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

IAA Trading at -6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -9.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAA fell by -6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.87. In addition, IAA Inc. saw -4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAA starting from Kamin Peter, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $31.93 back on Mar 08. After this action, Kamin Peter now owns 115,096 shares of IAA Inc., valued at $95,790 using the latest closing price.

Kamin Peter, the Director of IAA Inc., purchase 28,000 shares at $33.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Kamin Peter is holding 113,878 shares at $935,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.11 for the present operating margin

+29.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for IAA Inc. stands at +13.93. Equity return is now at value 62.70, with 9.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, IAA Inc. (IAA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.