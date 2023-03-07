Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HYLN is 1.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is $3.44, which is $0.73 above the current market price. The public float for HYLN is 121.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.76% of that float. On March 07, 2023, HYLN’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

HYLN) stock’s latest price update

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN)’s stock price has decreased by -7.67 compared to its previous closing price of 2.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/25/22 that GE Is Taking a Stake in EV Business With Technology Sale to Hyliion

HYLN’s Market Performance

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has seen a -3.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -29.14% decline in the past month and a -11.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.75% for HYLN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.04% for HYLN stock, with a simple moving average of -17.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYLN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for HYLN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HYLN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $4 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYLN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for HYLN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

HYLN Trading at -9.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares sank -27.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYLN fell by -3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, Hyliion Holdings Corp. saw 13.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYLN starting from Card Andrew H JR, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Nov 18. After this action, Card Andrew H JR now owns 56,435 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp., valued at $31,800 using the latest closing price.

Oxholm Jose Miguel, the VP, General Counsel & CCO of Hyliion Holdings Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $2.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Oxholm Jose Miguel is holding 213,104 shares at $2,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7551.28 for the present operating margin

-434.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stands at -7281.91. Equity return is now at value -32.30, with -30.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.