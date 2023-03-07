Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN): A Technical Analysis

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HDSN is 37.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HDSN on March 07, 2023 was 542.86K shares.

HDSN) stock’s latest price update

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN)’s stock price has decreased by -6.39 compared to its previous closing price of 10.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HDSN’s Market Performance

HDSN’s stock has fallen by -5.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.21% and a quarterly drop of -16.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.27% for Hudson Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.08% for HDSN stock, with a simple moving average of 1.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HDSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HDSN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HDSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HDSN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 09th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Neutral” to HDSN, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on March 06th of the previous year.

HDSN Trading at -7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -15.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDSN fell by -5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.39. In addition, Hudson Technologies Inc. saw -5.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HDSN starting from Gaglione Kenneth, who sale 19,000 shares at the price of $11.53 back on Dec 12. After this action, Gaglione Kenneth now owns 3,207 shares of Hudson Technologies Inc., valued at $219,070 using the latest closing price.

Krishnamurti Nat, the CFO of Hudson Technologies Inc., sale 46,194 shares at $10.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Krishnamurti Nat is holding 25,207 shares at $467,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HDSN

Equity return is now at value 86.80, with 40.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.