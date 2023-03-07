Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.71 compared to its previous closing price of 5.26. but the company has seen a 2.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Right Now?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.99.

The public float for HBM is 261.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HBM on March 07, 2023 was 2.76M shares.

HBM’s Market Performance

HBM’s stock has seen a 2.53% increase for the week, with a -7.06% drop in the past month and a -13.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.58% for Hudbay Minerals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.11% for HBM stock, with a simple moving average of 6.38% for the last 200 days.

HBM Trading at -6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBM rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.11. In addition, Hudbay Minerals Inc. saw -0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.85 for the present operating margin

+16.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stands at +4.77. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.