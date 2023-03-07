Grindr Inc. (GRND): A Technical Analysis

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 144.20x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for GRND is 17.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRND on March 07, 2023 was 280.38K shares.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND)’s stock price has increased by 9.24 compared to its previous closing price of 6.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/18/22 that Grindr Stock Surges 200% in Public Debut

GRND’s Market Performance

GRND’s stock has risen by 15.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.92% and a quarterly rise of 5.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.78% for Grindr Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.53% for GRND stock, with a simple moving average of -20.23% for the last 200 days.

GRND Trading at 27.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares surge +20.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRND rose by +15.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.25. In addition, Grindr Inc. saw 55.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRND starting from Zage George Raymond III, who purchase 110,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Dec 16. After this action, Zage George Raymond III now owns 5,360,000 shares of Grindr Inc., valued at $660,000 using the latest closing price.

Zage George Raymond III, the Director of Grindr Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $5.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Zage George Raymond III is holding 5,250,000 shares at $296,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Grindr Inc. (GRND) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.