Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE)’s stock price has increased by 0.48 compared to its previous closing price of 0.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Right Now?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GTE is at 1.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GTE is $1.97, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for GTE is 342.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.44% of that float. The average trading volume for GTE on March 07, 2023 was 3.27M shares.

GTE’s Market Performance

The stock of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has seen a 2.85% increase in the past week, with a -1.74% drop in the past month, and a -23.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.90% for GTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.53% for GTE stock, with a simple moving average of -27.31% for the last 200 days.

GTE Trading at -3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTE rose by +2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8683. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. saw -11.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTE starting from Guidry Gary, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $0.86 back on Mar 03. After this action, Guidry Gary now owns 4,042,135 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., valued at $129,000 using the latest closing price.

Ellson Ryan, the Chief Financial Officer of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Ellson Ryan is holding 635,109 shares at $43,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTE

Equity return is now at value 37.00, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.