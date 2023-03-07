Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD)’s stock price has decreased by -5.76 compared to its previous closing price of 16.05. However, the company has experienced a -5.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) is above average at 29.72x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for GSBD is 102.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GSBD on March 07, 2023 was 547.44K shares.

GSBD’s Market Performance

GSBD’s stock has seen a -5.29% decrease for the week, with a -4.57% drop in the past month and a -1.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.89% for GSBD stock, with a simple moving average of -5.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSBD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GSBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GSBD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16.50 based on the research report published on September 19th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to GSBD, setting the target price at $15.75 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

GSBD Trading at -0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSBD fell by -5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.70. In addition, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. saw 10.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSBD

Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.