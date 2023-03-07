GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL)’s stock price has increased by 2.06 compared to its previous closing price of 31.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Right Now?

The public float for GFL is 308.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.22% of that float. The average trading volume for GFL on March 07, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

GFL’s Market Performance

GFL stock saw an increase of 4.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.94% and a quarterly increase of 8.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.05% for GFL stock, with a simple moving average of 13.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GFL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GFL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFL reach a price target of $32.50, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for GFL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to GFL, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

GFL Trading at 5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFL rose by +4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.23. In addition, GFL Environmental Inc. saw 9.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFL

Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.