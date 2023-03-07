Geron Corporation (GERN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.74 compared to its previous closing price of 2.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/18/21 that Adobe, Smith & Wesson, Orphazyme: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GERN is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GERN is $5.33, which is $2.5 above than the current price. The public float for GERN is 380.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.23% of that float. The average trading volume of GERN on March 07, 2023 was 8.92M shares.

GERN’s Market Performance

The stock of Geron Corporation (GERN) has seen a 3.28% increase in the past week, with a -15.27% drop in the past month, and a 26.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for GERN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.31% for GERN stock, with a simple moving average of 25.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GERN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GERN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GERN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $5 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GERN reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for GERN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 28th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to GERN, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

GERN Trading at -1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -12.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GERN rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, Geron Corporation saw 16.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GERN starting from SCARLETT JOHN A, who sale 446,668 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Feb 10. After this action, SCARLETT JOHN A now owns 0 shares of Geron Corporation, valued at $1,340,004 using the latest closing price.

SCARLETT JOHN A, the Chairman, President and CEO of Geron Corporation, sale 446,666 shares at $3.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that SCARLETT JOHN A is holding 0 shares at $1,353,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8183.70 for the present operating margin

+43.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Geron Corporation stands at -8335.39. Equity return is now at value -110.80, with -58.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Geron Corporation (GERN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.