FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FTCI is 43.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.77% of that float. On March 07, 2023, the average trading volume of FTCI was 1.12M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

FTCI) stock’s latest price update

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI)’s stock price has increased by 6.99 compared to its previous closing price of 2.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/21 that Clover Health, Stitch Fix, Coupa Software: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

FTCI’s Market Performance

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has seen a 8.51% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.50% gain in the past month and a 34.21% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.09% for FTCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.82% for FTCI stock, with a simple moving average of -8.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 19th of the previous year 2022.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to FTCI, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

FTCI Trading at 11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.36%, as shares surge +8.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI rose by +8.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, FTC Solar Inc. saw 14.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from Cherukupalli Nagendra, who sale 155,000 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Mar 03. After this action, Cherukupalli Nagendra now owns 1,827,834 shares of FTC Solar Inc., valued at $446,400 using the latest closing price.

Hunkler Sean, the President & CEO of FTC Solar Inc., sale 72,500 shares at $2.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Hunkler Sean is holding 681,814 shares at $210,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.91 for the present operating margin

-22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTC Solar Inc. stands at -80.94. Equity return is now at value -108.20, with -58.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.