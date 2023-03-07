Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BEN is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BEN is $26.46, which is -$2.31 below the current price. The public float for BEN is 283.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BEN on March 07, 2023 was 3.65M shares.

BEN stock's latest price update

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 29.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.85% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/01/21 that Franklin Resources Is Buying Private-Equity Firm Lexington Partners. The Stock Is Surging.

BEN’s Market Performance

BEN’s stock has fallen by -0.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.60% and a quarterly rise of 7.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Franklin Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.81% for BEN stock, with a simple moving average of 11.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BEN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BEN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $26 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEN reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for BEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to BEN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

BEN Trading at -1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEN fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.49. In addition, Franklin Resources Inc. saw 10.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEN starting from Sethi Alok, who sale 29,503 shares at the price of $31.09 back on Feb 01. After this action, Sethi Alok now owns 92,132 shares of Franklin Resources Inc., valued at $917,325 using the latest closing price.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, the Affiliate of Investment Adv. of Franklin Resources Inc., purchase 10,134 shares at $4.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC is holding 9,990,587 shares at $42,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.73 for the present operating margin

+72.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Resources Inc. stands at +15.10. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.